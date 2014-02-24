Who makes the better truck: Toyota or Ford?

If you're searching for a new Toyota truck in NC, you have plenty of options to check out at our Toyota dealership! Not only is the Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra featured on our lot, but each one comes in more than one trim-level so drivers can count on having access to plenty of options. In fact, the N Charlotte Toyota Tundra just received a whole-new special trim-level for the 2014 model year called the Platinum!
It's not the only truck on the market that comes in this trim-level, though. The Ford F150 also comes as a Platinum trim-level! Not sure what the differences between these two trucks are? We did some digging to find out so you don't have to figure out which option is best all on your own.
When you think of a truck, what are the first features that come to mind? Is it towing, fuel economy, gas mileage, or power? Maybe all of these different parts are important to you, and if so that's ok! It's important to make sure that you're driving home in a truck that meets all of your preferences.
Budget
When it comes to choosing a new truck, most drivers think about how much they're willing to spend. With the 2014 Toyota Tundra in N Charlotte, you can count on saving some cash right off the bat! The Platinum trim-level has the low starting MSRP of $44,550, while the Ford F150 Platinum is almost $3,000 more expensive at the starting MSRP of $47, 325!
Power
The N Charlotte Toyota Tundra is more than able to offer luxury features – especially if you're looking at taking home the Platinum trim-level! It sports a special urban-styled theme, but don't think that just because it offers a luxury ride power has taken a back seat.
Technology
Hi-tech and comfortable features can be found in even the smallest details of this Toyota truck!
Think this N Charlotte Toyota truck is what you need, and what you've been looking for? So why wait to take it out for a spin, or even take it home? Stop by and see us at 13429 Statesville Road so you can get behind the wheel of it today!
