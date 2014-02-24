2014 Scion FR-S in N Charlotte races past the Nissan 370Z

Want a sports car that's performance-driven and affordable? We suggest the N Charlotte Scion FR-S! This new Scion has been garnering a lot of attention since its release in 2012. This is because of the incredible performance it has to offer at a price any sports car enthusiast can afford! However, if you're on the fence about this new Scion and are still considering other comparable models, such as the Nissan 370Z, we can help! We've taken a close look at these two sports cars to find out which one offers the better value.





N Charlotte Scion FR-S gives you more for less!



If you want the most bang for your buck, the 2014 Scion FR-S in N Charlotte is the direction to go! This new Scion has been praised for its affordable price and the value that comes along with it. It'll save you more money than the 2014 Nissan 370Z, which has a starting MSRP of $29,990. The Scion FR-S starts off at $25,455, which is a $3,000 savings from the get-go! This extra money can be better used to soup-up your sports car with our genuine Scion parts and accessories!





Find more inside this new Scion near Charlotte than the Nissan 370Z!



The Scion FR-S in N Charlotte only comes in one trim level, which includes some amazing standard features at this low price. On the other hand, the price of the Nissan 370Z can increase drastically depending on which trim level you choose! Some of the standard features in this new Scion that you would have to pay extra for in its Nissan competitor include:





Display audio, which includes a 6.1-inch touch screen



Bluetooth connectivity, which includes music streaming and hands-free phone capability



Eight speakers, compared to only four in the Nissan 370Z





Not only will you find more features in the 2014 Scion FR-S, you'll have more room to play inside! Although both of these vehicles are coupes, this new Scion proves to be a more practical ride you can enjoy with all of your friends!





Overall, this new Scion in N Charlotte is much more spacious than its competitor. It provides nearly 25 more cubic feet of interior volume than the Nissan 370Z, so you don't have to worry about being crammed inside!



The Scion FR-S also has more passenger space, as it can fit up to four people inside. This means all of your friends can come along for the joyrides, while its Nissan competitor can only fit two people inside.



Both of these sports cars have the same cargo capacity; however, the Scion FR-S comes with a versatile folding back seat to create even more space for your gear! With this feature, you can fit larger items without worry.





