2014 Scion FR-S in N Charlotte races past the Nissan 370Z

Want a sports car that's performance-driven and affordable? We suggest the N Charlotte Scion FR-S! This new Scion has been garnering a lot of attention since its release in 2012. This is because of the incredible performance it has to offer at a price any sports car enthusiast can afford! However, if you're on the fence about this new Scion and are still considering other comparable models, such as the Nissan 370Z, we can help! We've taken a close look at these two sports cars to find out which one offers the better value.
If you want the most bang for your buck, the 2014 Scion FR-S in N Charlotte is the direction to go! This new Scion has been praised for its affordable price and the value that comes along with it. It'll save you more money than the 2014 Nissan 370Z, which has a starting MSRP of $29,990. The Scion FR-S starts off at $25,455, which is a $3,000 savings from the get-go! This extra money can be better used to soup-up your sports car with our genuine Scion parts and accessories!
The Scion FR-S in N Charlotte only comes in one trim level, which includes some amazing standard features at this low price. On the other hand, the price of the Nissan 370Z can increase drastically depending on which trim level you choose! Some of the standard features in this new Scion that you would have to pay extra for in its Nissan competitor include:
Not only will you find more features in the 2014 Scion FR-S, you'll have more room to play inside! Although both of these vehicles are coupes, this new Scion proves to be a more practical ride you can enjoy with all of your friends!
Visit Toyota of N Charlotte to take this Scion sports car for a test drive and feel the excitement it has to offer for yourself! You can find us as 13429 Statesville Rd. just off I-77 on exit 23. Contact our Internet Sales Team at (888) 883-3797 for more information.
Google
Return Home
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.