WBTV Speak Out Editorial: CIAA - A New Deal

Since 2006, the CIAA tournament has been an impressive tourism generator for the city of Charlotte.

Hundreds of thousands of new visitors to the Queen City with a week-long celebration…

well over $150 million dollars brought into Charlotte and the region since the first year…

and valuable exposure to students and alumni of the participating institutions.

2014 marks the end of the current agreement with CIAA, and several cities will be bidding for the next contract.

CIAA commissioner Jacqie Carpenter has requested that Charlotte increase their annual scholarship contribution as part of a new deal.

We say that request should be given serious consideration.

Since 2000, the CIAA has distributed over $17 million in scholarships to students attending conference institutions.

Charlotte has contributed to the figure and that is something to be proud of.

This seems like a no-brainer considering some of the other investments we have made to increase and expand tourism.

This partnership is working!

Let's increase our commitment, show the CIAA that we value the relationship and reward their investment in Charlotte.

