Firefighters extricate one person from wreck

Credit: Long Creek Fire Department Credit: Long Creek Fire Department
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was extricated from a car wreck on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road and Keeneland Lane Sunday afternoon according to the Long Creek Fire Department.

MEDIC says two people went to the hospital but they are expected to be okay.

Charlotte Fire responded to the wreck with Long Creek.

