Sheriff's Most Wanted List adds two; one quickly caught

SALISBURY - Two new names were added to the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list, but after only a few hours, one of those suspects was behind bars.



Shacory Avery Brown is a registered sex offender wanted for violating terms regarding his status as a sex offender.

Brown was convicted in 2009 for taking indecent liberties with a child.



Douglas Martin Patrick, 17, was wanted for residential breaking and entering. He was apprehended late Saturday night and is now in jail under $25,000 bond.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

