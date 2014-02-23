Church hosting "Sweet 16" birthday party for Erica Parsons

This is an age enhancement picture created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to show how Erica Parsons might look at age 16.

A church in Kannapolis is planning to host a 16th birthday party for missing Rowan County teenager Erica Parsons.

Breakthrough Faith, 1901 North Cannon Blvd., will host the party Monday night beginning at 7 pm.

The organizers are requesting that people bring canned goods or boxed, non perishable, food items, personal hygiene products, and new, or gently used blankets that will be given to those in need.

Erica Parsons was reported missing by her adoptive brother last July, but has not actually been seen in more than two years.

The Rowan Sheriff's Office and the FBI have both publicly said that they do not believe the story told by Erica's adoptive parents that they took Erica to live with her grandmother in Asheville.

No such woman has ever been found and law enforcement officials flatly deny that the woman described as "Nan" ever existed.

The search for Erica has been the focus of intense local media attention and even some national and world attention through the Dr. Phil Show, the UK's Daily Mail, and CNN's Headline News.

In recent weeks the FBI and Rowan Sheriff announced a new $25,000 reward for information in the case. That announcement triggered an up tick in calls to the agencies, but it is not yet known if anything has been learned that would lead to explanation of Erica's disappearance.

Erica's adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, have steadfastly said that they believe the teen is still alive and just want her to come forward.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts or disappearance are asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700 .

