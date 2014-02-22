Car crashes into building off of Bradford Road

Like us on Facebook

Car hits pole and damages building off of Bradford Road in west Charlotte at the Thomasboro Plaza just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the car hit a pole which knocked the over hang of the building off into the front of the store.

Charlotte Fire evacuated a few people as a precaution but officers say no major structural damage occurred.



Police say nobody was hurt.

