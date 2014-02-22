Students compete in Black History Quiz Bowl in Charlotte

Follow us on Twitter

Twenty-four students are competing for trophies and gifts in the Black History Quiz Bowl on Saturday.

The competition kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Wallace Pruitt Rec Center on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.

Four teams are competing from four different organizations:

-- Greater Enrichment

-- PAL

-- First Baptist West

-- Above & Beyond

WBTV's own Maureen O'Boyle is a judge in the competition.

