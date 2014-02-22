Police: Man arrested in connection to shooting of 2 women

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Police say a man is behind bars after officers found two women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 1315 Cauthen Drive in Rockingham.

The shooting happened on Friday just before 4:40 p.m. at an apartment complex off S. Long Drive.

Melissa Taylor, 35, and Teresa Best, 31, were airlifted to Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte where they are still being treated.

Taquan Taheem McDonald, 21, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McDonald is in Richmond County Jail under a $201,000 dollar bond.



Members of the Richmond County Sheriff's Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the shooting with Rockingham Police.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.