70-year-old man identified after deadly assault in Statesville

Police in Statesville have identified a 70-year-old man who died after he was found assaulted over the weekend.

According to the Statesville Police Department, 70-year-old Robert Joseph Dooley was found beaten along the 200 block of Chambers Street just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Dooley was taken to Baptist Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Dooley was staying at the Masters Economy Inn on Sullivan Rd. in Statesville.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call Statesville police at 704-878-3406 .

