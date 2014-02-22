Person shot in neck in east Charlotte, police say

Like us on Facebook

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating what led up to a shooting in east Charlotte just before 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

Police say one person was shot in the neck at Hamilton Square Apartment Homes on Williams Road, near East WT Harris Boulevard. That person was rushed to the hospital.

Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests in the case.

