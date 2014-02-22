HousingFest Benefit to End Homelessness

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Robert Nesbit of the Urban Ministry Center stops by WBTV News Saturday Morning.

He spoke with WBTV's Kristen Miranda about saturday night's HousingFest, a benefit concert to end homelessness in Charlotte.

Tonight, the Urban Ministry Center welcomes Grammy award winning gospel group, The Blind Boys of Alabama to the Neighborhood Theater along with renowned singer/songwriter and Grammy award winner, Jim Lauderdale.

HousingFest is a fundraiser presented by the Urban Ministry Center to increase supportive housing for our neighbors and to raise awareness and funding for UMC's HousingWorks program.

HousingWorks seeks to fulfill its mission of ending homelessness by giving the most vulnerable individuals a home.

The HousingWorks approach is simple: give chronically homeless individuals what they need most - a safe, stable, affordable home - and then provide the wrap-around support to help them remain housed and regain lives of wellness and dignity.

HousingFest tickets are sold out. For more information about these legendary talents, visit www.blindboys.com <http://www.blindboys.com> and www.jimlauderdale.com <http://www.jimlauderdale.com>.

Find up to date information about HousingFest on Facebook and Twitter.

Housing Fest Website: <http://www.neighborhoodtheatre.com/event/404025-housingfest-concert-end-charlotte/>