One of Rowan's Most Wanted now behind bars

One of the original members of the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted club is now off the list and behind bars.

Debra Veniece Walker was apprehended in Mecklenburg County, according to Captain John Sifford.

Walker was wanted in Rowan County on charges of trafficking heroin, drug possession with the intent to sell and deliver.

Walker was placed on the list when it was started in 2010 and is the 50th wanted person to be apprehended from that list.

Bond for Walker was set at a combined total of $250,000.



To see the complete list, visit the Rowan Sheriff's web site: http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx

