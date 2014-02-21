Police: Man pushed woman out of truck, ran over her

Police in Gastonia are searching for a man after a woman was pushed out of a truck and run over on Friday morning.

According to Gastonia Police, officers are searching for 29-year-old Jan Michael Reinhardt.

Officers say Reinhardt pushed a woman out of a truck near the Quick Trip gas station along the 300-block of E. Long Avenue around 10:17 a.m. Friday morning. Reinhardt then reportedly ran over the woman.

Police say she was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. At last check, she was listed in stable condition.

The woman may have broken bones, according to police, after investigators say the truck's back tire may have rolled over her back.

Reinhardt was last seen in a red and cream Chevy Blazer. Officers say they tracked him down to the Kirkland Road area, but no arrests have been made.

WBTV's Dedrick Russell spoke with Reinhardt's mother on Friday. She says Reinhardt drove to her house after the incident.

She says she is upset and wants Reinhardt to turn himself in.

Police say they have a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill when he is caught.

As a result of the search, Cramteron Middle School has been placed on lockdown.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.