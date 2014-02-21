Troopers: Woman's arm severed during Union Co. wreck

A woman's arm was severed when the truck she was driving flipped off a Union County road on Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the 21-year-old woman was driving south along New Salem Road on Friday morning when she lost control of her Ford pickup truck.

The truck flipped off the side of the road and landed near a creek.

The woman, later identified as Macy Campbell, of Monroe, was pinned in the truck for a short period of time, but rescue crews were able to get her out.

Troopers say Campbell lost her arm in the wreck, but crews on scene found the arm and were able to rush it to the hospital with her.

WBTV has learned that medical teams will not be able to reattach her arm. Campbell is undergoing surgery for bleeding on her brain.

According to the highway patrol, the woman was driving too fast for conditions when the wreck happened.

