Recipe: Shrimp, Citrus and Spicy Hummus wrap

Diane's Shrimp, Citrus & Spicy Hummus Wrap

Recipe courtesy Diane Henderiks, Chef and Registered Dietician

Dressing

1/2 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

pinch of salt

lots of freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups cole slaw mix or chopped Romaine lettuce

2 Toufayan Sundried Tomato wraps

4 tablespoons Sabra Supremely Spicy hummus

10 cooked shrimp; cooked and cut in half lengthwise

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk first 8 ingredients together (orange juice through black pepper) and gradually whisk in olive oil. Set aside

Gradually whisk in olive oil.

Place salad mix in medium bowl and toss with 1/4 cup dressing.

Assemble as follows:

Spread each wrap with 2 tablespoons hummus Divide shrimp in half and place over hummus in center of each wrap Divide salad mix in half and place over shrimp on each wrap Roll and wrap tortilla Slice in half on diagonal

