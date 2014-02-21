Bobby Deen shares two recipes from his latest cookbook

Celebrity chef, Cooking Channel host, and cookbook author Bobby Deen stopped by the WBTV studios to chat about his latest cookbook.

"Bobby Deen's Everyday Eats: 120 All New Recipes, All Under 350 Calories, All Under 30 Minutes" is on store shelves now.

The two recipes that follow come to you from Bobby Deen himself:

HOMEY BAKED APPLES

Sometimes the simplest desserts are the best . Pop these in the oven as you are sitting down for dinner and you will have a homemade dessert ready and waiting for you when you finish up your entrees . These are also a great addition to any Thanksgiving dessert table, for those looking for something a little less decadent than pumpkin pie but still satisfying . serves 4

4 baking apples (5 to 6 ounces each), such as Mcintosh

4 teaspoons unsalted butter

¹⁄8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 teaspoons maple syrup

Vanilla frozen yogurt, for serving (optional)

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

Core the apples, making sure not to cut through the bottom, creating a

2-teaspoon cavity. Peel away 1 inch of the skin from around the top of the cavity. Press

1 teaspoon of the butter into the bottom of each cavity. Sprinkle the cinnamon over the butter, and top with the maple syrup. Place the apples in the prepared baking dish, and pour in enough water to cover the bottom of the dish by ¼ inch. Bake until tender, about 25 minutes.

Serve in bowls, with a scoop of frozen yo- gurt (if using) and the pan juices drizzled on top.

**Nutritional count based on 4 servings (does not include vanilla frozen yogurt for serving):

128 calories, 1g protein, 4g fat, 25g carbohydrate, 4g fiber, 2mg sodium

STIR-FRIED CHICKEN WITH GREEN BEANS AND CASHEWS

When I order Chinese takeout for a quiet night in, this dish is almost always on my list . While I love it, you can bet it's a good bit more fattening than I really care to know . More often than not, I whip up my own healthy yet incredibly tasty version . And the funny thing is, it actually takes me less time to cook this meal than it takes to have it delivered! SERVES 4

½ pound green beans, trimmed and cut into

2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon Sriracha or other chili sauce

1 tablespoon peanut or canola oil

2 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

¹⁄3 cup roasted, salted cashews

Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the green beans and cook for 2 minutes, until crisp-tender. Drain and run under cold water to cool down, then drain again.

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, broth, vinegar, cornstarch, and Sriracha and stir until the cornstarch has dissolved.

In a wok or large skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for 10 seconds. Add the chicken and cook, stirring constantly, until no trace of pink remains on the surface. Add the green beans and the soy sauce mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until the chicken is cooked through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cashews and serve.

Nutritional count based on 4 servings:

246 calories, 29g protein, 10g fat, 9g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 293mg sodium

