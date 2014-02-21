WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Lose the Littering

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

"Keep America beautiful"..."Don't be a litterbug"..."Give a hoot, don't pollute"...Do these catchphrases of the past few decades sound familiar?

Well, driving around the Carolinas these days, it certainly seems like those messages have fallen on deaf ears.

We've become a nation of slobs, not caring how our city streets and country roads look -- at least, not enough to do anything about it.

Don't you get tired of seeing trash everywhere -- hamburger wrappers, water bottles, even disposable diapers? Come on, people!

Look, solving this litter problem really isn't that hard to do.

It doesn't take much effort or time.

Most everywhere we go, there is a trash receptacle of some type on the premises.

And while we're at it, for those dog owners who consider the outdoors one big responsibility-free rest room, please scoop or bag or whatever it is you have to do.

If it's not okay for Fido to go in YOUR front yard, then it's not okay for him to go in your neighbor's.

Litter is an unnecessary eyesore that we can easily prevent.

Put your trash where it belongs -- in a trash can.

Let's make Charlotte and the Carolinas beautiful again.

Give a hoot.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.