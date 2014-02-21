Salisbury hosting bridge tournament this weekend - | WBTV Charlotte

Salisbury hosting bridge tournament this weekend

SALISBURY - If you have a hard time finding a deck of cards around town this weekend, maybe they're all at the Rufty- Holmes Center in the hands of serious tournament bridge players.

The annual Dogwood Bridge Tournament is going on Friday through Sunday, hosted by the Salisbury Bridge Group of Unit 169.

More than 200 players from across North Carolina and beyond will be in town to take part in the tourney.

 

