Search for suspect leads to precautionary lockdown at Erwin, East Rowan

SALISBURY - The search for a man wanted on drug charges led to a quick "Code Yellow" lockdown at Erwin Middle School and East Rowan High School on Thursday.



School officials told WBTV that the lockdown was a precaution since law enforcement was working in the general area of the two schools.

At no time did suspect come near the schools, according to officials.

WBTV has learned that deputies were looking for Albert Ray Barringer, 31. Barringer was apprehended and is now charged with drug possession, drug manufacturing, and resisting officers.

Barringer's bond has been set at $50,000.

A check of prior criminal records show that Barringer has prior convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, habitual breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools.

