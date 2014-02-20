Female robs bank in middle of the day

There is a renewed push on to catch a bank robber. But not any bank robber. The FBI and local police are after a woman, who robbed the BB&T branch in Matthews during the middle of the day.

"I am very surprised because we don't see this that often." CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson is talking about the woman who walked into the bank wearing a yellow knit cap just after lunchtime. She's spent a few minutes looking at deposit slips, but not doing much of anything.

What does the detective think about this un-disguised woman? "To me, she's possibly desperate."

She may have been checking for security guards or waiting for the lunch time crowd to thin out. Or maybe, waiting to get her courage up.

She heads to a teller and passes a note demanding money. There was no gun spotted. The teller complied and handed her an undisclosed amount of cash-- quite possibly marked bills.

"What she had on was like a gray colored shirt, tan colored cap, and she had burgundy colored wire rimmed glasses which is really distinctive-- maybe something somebody will know and can identify her that way."

So far, there have been no tips and no leads. Police and the FBI are hoping this Crime Stoppers will generate something to help catch this woman.

If you were around the bank midday on February 4th, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 and there is reward money available.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.

