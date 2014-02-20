Still time to enjoy special Black History Month display at NCTM

SPENCER - The N.C. Transportation Museum, for the second year, will present special self-guided tours for the general public that relate to African American inventors, inventions, stories and figures in transportation history.



"Hands On History" tours will allow the public to see and experience a unique take on Black History Month as it relates to transportation history at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Guided tours will also be available for school groups.



Stories of black inventors include Garrett Morgan, who received a patent for his traffic signal in 1923. The hand crank traffic signal became the standard used across North America, eventually leading to a citation of achievement from the U.S. government.



Eli Janney created an invention that potentially saved life and limb of many railroad workers, a knuckle style coupler that locks locomotive cars to each other. Prior to Janney's invention, lock and pin couplers required workers to move in between those rail cars, leading to terrible injuries time and again. The Janney coupler is still in use today.



Pullman Porters, the Hook and Step Ladder Company and more will be featured during these specialized tours. Visitors will receive a special map in Barber Junction and can follow the "Hands On History" signs around the museum as they highlight the featured exhibits.



For guided tours, group leaders should call LeAnne Johnson at 704-636-2889 ext. 258 or email Kathryn.l.johnson@ncdcr.gov. Group rates are $2.50/person for students and teachers.



Regular admission to the museum is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and active military and $4 for children 3-12. Admission plus the museum's on site train, available Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during February, is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and active military and $8 for children 3-12. Children two and under are always free.

