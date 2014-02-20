Boost your mood at Rowan Public Library workshop

From Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY - With constant demands at home and work, it's no surprise that we struggle to fit everything into 24 short hours.

At Rowan Public Library, our mission is to inspire your spirit of exploration, power your imagination, feed your joy of reading, and empower your life-long pursuit of knowledge. In January, we will launch Learn. Act. Grow., a series of workshops running from January through May, to do just that. We hope that you will join us on a journey to a healthier, happier you!



In our second workshop, Boost Your Mood, participants will learn fun ways to improve your mood through exercise. This program will be led by professional fitness instructor Connie Strickland of the South Rowan YMCA, who will teach us gentle stretches and relaxation techniques. Professional Massage Therapist Travis Alligood will also be on hand to give free chair massages.



Join us from 5:45 - 7:15 pm on Monday, February 24th at the South Rowan Regional Library in China Grove. All ages welcome, but anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a chance to win door prizes. Participants who attend four out of five workshops will be entered to win grand prize.



While there is no charge to participate, registration is required. Visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 704-216-7734 to register, or for more information.