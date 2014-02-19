Folks in Enochville fed up with drug deals in church parking lot

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

SALISBURY - Folks in the Enochville community told deputies that they were tired of seeing what they thought was drug activity taking place in the parking lot of Liberty Baptist Church on Gaddy Road.

The Sheriff's Office began an investigation, and on Monday it resulted in the arrest of Steven London, 57, of China Grove.

According to the report, London was pulled over during a traffic stop in the area just after 11:00 am.

A small amount of heroin was found in the car, along with drug paraphernalia.

London was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, and jailed under $1500 bond.

Captain John Sifford said that the investigation into the complaints was ongoing and that more arrests were possible.

