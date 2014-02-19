Snowed out last week, Mipso will be here on March 6

Provided by Rowan Public Library



SALISBURY - Due to inclement weather, the Mipso concert (originally scheduled for February 13th) has been rescheduled for 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 6th in the Stanback Auditorium of Rowan Public Library. Tickets for the original show will remain valid.

We are pleased to offer limited standing room only for those without a ticket. All are welcome, but only those with tickets are guaranteed a seat. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets must be claimed at will call by 6:45 pm on the day of the show or those seats will be made available for others.



This show is part of the Cheerwine Music Hour, a concert series dedicated to highlighting roots music and bringing our community together. This series has been made possible through funding from Cheerwine and Friends of Rowan Public Library.



Please visit www.mipsomusic.com to sample music or learn more about the band. For ticket information, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 704-216-8240.