Nationally known speaker coming to Salisbury for Chamber event

SALISBURY - Ed McMahon, a nationally known community development speaker, will keynote the Rowan County Community Forum “Building Successful Communities” on Thursday, March 6, beginning at 8 a.m. at the F&M Trolley Barn (125 E. Liberty St.).

McMahon is nationally known as an inspiring and thought provoking speaker and is one of the country’s most incisive analysts of community and economic development issues and trends. He is an attorney, land use planner and is Senior Resident Fellow at the Urban Land Institute in Washington, D.C.

The Community Forum is being organized by Gateway Building partners: Rowan County Chamber of Commerce; RowanWORKS Economic Development; Salisbury-Rowan Convention & Visitors Bureau; Downtown Salisbury, Inc.; and, The Land Trust for Central North Carolina.

The “Building Successful Communities” program for Thurs., March 6, at the F&M Trolley Barn:

8:00 a.m. Check-in/Coffee & Continental breakfast

8:30 a.m. “The Secrets of Successful Communities” – Ed McMahon

9:45 a.m. “A Newcomer’s View” – Brien Lewis

10:15 a.m. Break-out Sessions – defining community assets

11:15 a.m. Report-out – groups

5:30 p.m. Reception

6:00 p.m. “Developing Your Community Vision” – Ed McMahon

Participants will be invited to help create a shared vision for Rowan County. The community forum will provide a place for Rowan County business and community leaders to come together and develop a plan for a more positive working relationship among our key community partners.

The Community Forum Steering Committee envisions a series of task force meetings after the forum to further develop the process. All ideas are welcome and the events are open to the public.

There is no charge to attend the events; however, reservations are necessary. Contact the Chamber by Tues., March 4, at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com