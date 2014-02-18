A really big breakfast for a great cause set to serve Saturday

SALISBURY - Looking for a truly filling and delicious breakfast? The Scotch-Irish Fire Department in western Rowan is ready to serve!

The fire department is holding an all you can eat breakfast on Saturday, February 22, from 7:00 am until 10:00 am, at the fire department, 3220 Needmore Road, Woodleaf.

Count yr ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits, grits, gravy, juice, tea, and coffee will all be served. Cost is per person and is simply a donation to the fire department.

