Urgent Need for Blood Donations

Our recent snowstorm is having a potentially deadly impact on our local blood product supplies. With several blood drives canceled because of weather the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas is in critical need of donations. They are issuing an urgent plea to the community to donate blood!

Even in bad weather the blood center must always be manned. "We have folks who stayed here in our lab because we are on call 24 hours a day for our hospitals. In Cabarrus County we had a serious trauma Tuesday where we had to give blood product to CMC northeast for that trauma," Adam Eberhart with the CBCC said.

He is asking the community to remember the small time it takes to give blood can mean the difference between life and death for someone and one never knows when we'll be on the receiving end. "We have a local child who's on a vent right now at one of our local children's hospitals and throughout that winter storm that child needed platelets," Eberhart said.

When we visited the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas on Friday the parking lot was empty but there was one donor there. John Giser feels like the CBCC is community, almost a family. He says he feels blessed to be able to donate on a regular basis because just 8 years ago he needed platelets, "Back in September of ‘06 I was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma-been a survivor- been clean ever since! It's a blessing every day I wake up. I feel blessed to give," Giser told us.

Community Blood Centers of the Carolinas is a non-profit community based organization that supplies blood products to 22 regional hospitals in our area. CBCC is urging the community to make an appointment to give blood at one of their blood drives or at the center.

You can find a daily list of their blood drives in our area on their facebook page or visit their web site.

Call 704-972-4700 to schedule your appointment.

The need is so great the Red Cross is teaming up with the car service Uber to provide free rides, up to $30, to blood drives over the next week. Find more information here about where you can get a lift and give the gift of life!

