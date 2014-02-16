13-Straight State Titles for Charlotte Catholic Swim Team

At Charlotte Catholic high school, the gals are the team to beat. The Lady Cougars just wrapped up there 13th straight state title.

YES, 13th straight.

Maria Sheridan, a lady cougar, SwimMAC senior, and Duke commit is a proud member of that historical run.

Throughout the 13 years the team has won at the class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A levels...no team in any sport has done that in North Carolina.

In the attached video, Maria says this last title, she'll never forget.