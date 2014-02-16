SwimMAC Seniors are College Bound

The athletes at the SwimMAC club are making an impression on the swimming world again. 43 seniors on the team, 19 have already committed to compete at the college level. They expect more to do so before the April signing date.
They've committed to schools like Duke, North Carolina, Princeton, Cal-Berkeley and Notre Dame
In the attached video, student-athletes say SwimMAC has given them the right tools.
