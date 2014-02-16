Woman: Fiance walking to bus stop from Valentine's date before deadly hit & run

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help after a 50-year-old disabled man was found fatally run over in west Charlotte over the weekend.

"It's tragic enough that somebody had to die but they had to die without any answers of why or who so if the person just come forward" said Detective Steve Williams of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

According to police, the body of Carrington Devol Ware, 50, was found laying in the road along the 2400 block of Alleghany Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

His fiancee, Elaine Elston, told WBTV that Ware - who had cerebral palsy- was walking to the bus stop from a late Valentine's celebration because he was not able to get out in the snow on Friday.

"He couldn't give it to me Valentines Day because we were shut in by the snow and he finally brought me flowers the first day the snow cleared which was Saturday night" said Elston, who is also disabled. "And we were going today to get my engagement ring"

Police say Ware was crossing the street when he was hit.

The corner of Alleghany Street and Pebblebrook Drive where the hit and run happened is a T-intersection. It doesn't have a crosswalk. Investigators say Ware was crossing the street legally.

Officers say the vehicle did not stop at the scene after Ware was struck and they were not able to find any vehicle parts at the scene. They called this highly unusual.

Detective Williams, who works in the Major Crash Unit said "I've been doing this since 2005. This is the first case I've actually worked where we had no paint transfer, no plastic parts, headlights, glass from front windshield."

Detective Williams said "it could mean that the person was driving at a low speed and when he or she did strike the pedestrian it didn't do enough damage to the car for the debris to fall off. It could still be damage to the car but pieces didn't fall off."

Neighbors told police they heard when Ware was hit but no one witnessed it. Detectives said by the time neighbors walked out "they just saw him. No car on either side of the road."

WBTV has learned that police will download surveillance images from nearby Harding University High School to see if the camera captured anything related to the incident.

Police believe someone knows something and they're asking people - who may have seen changes or damages to a familiar vehicle - to call them.

"He suffered from cerebral palsy. This makes the case a little stronger to us - when you have somebody with special needs who was just left to die in the roadway" said Detective Williams.

"I know you're in a bad position but you're not going to be able to live with yourself with this under your belt" says Elston. "The best thing to do is to let us know and ask for forgiveness."

Elston says everyone knew Ware as "Jake" and said the couple had gotten engaged just before Christmas. They spent Saturday night thinking about their wedding song and dance.

"This is a hard day for me. My future was just snatched away from me" Elston said.

Elston said she has already forgiven the driver but she still wants the person to come forward.

"I want to know what happened that took him away from me" Elston said. "And I want to know why my life was changed so drastically. So quickly."

WBTV checked to see if the intersection's .

A spokesperson for Charlotte's Department of Transportation said "CDOT's Traffic Safety Section reviewed approximately 17 years crash data (the whole database) at this subject location. In that time, there has been a total of 10 crashes on Alleghany St between Pebblebrook Drive and Carrowmore Place (not including the fatal crash that occurred on Saturday)."

Linda Durrett said "according to the data, there was 1 other pedestrian crash and it occurred at the intersection of Alleghany/Pebblebrook. The crash occurred in 1997 and resulted in a fatality."

Transportation officials said "as for the safety record at this location, there are no patterns of crashes nor are there very many crashes at all. There is less than 1 crash per year at this location."

Anyone with information about Saturday's night incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective R.C. Gormican at 704-432-2169 .

