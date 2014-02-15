Firefighters say aprox. 30,000 dollars in damages caused by fire

Like us on Facebook

A fire broke out in Gaston County at 709 West Virginia Avenue in Bessemer City just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters say.

It took crews from three fire stations to get the flames under control in twenty minutes according to Crowder's Mountain Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters say nobody was hurt and the residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Officials estimate the fire caused about 30,000 dollars in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Gaston County Fire Investigations Task Force.

Crowder's Mountain Fire & Rescue assisted Bessemer City Fire Department, and Tryonota Volunteer Fire Department.

20 fire personnel responded to the blaze.

