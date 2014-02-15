MEDIC: 4 people went to hospital after wreck

Like us on Facebook

MEDIC says they have taken four people to Carolinas Medical Center after a wreck on I-77 & Remount Road on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. according to the NC DOT.

Three of the patients are expected to by okay but one is suffering from serious injuries, MEDIC says.

WBTV is working to find out how the crash happened.

