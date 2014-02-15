Search for outstanding senior volunteers

Like us on Facebook

The search is on for the top senior volunteers in communities across the country.

Home Instead Senior Care in Charlotte is sponsoring the Salute to Senior Service Program.

Nominations and votes are accepted through March 1st of 2014.

The winner in each state will receive $500 and one national winner will receive $5,000 to donate to each winner's charity of choice.

There are free resources and ideas available to families who want to keep even frail and isolated seniors engaged by volunteering in their communities. Those at the organization tell us "ideas have been gathered from seniors and senior care professionals."

