Recipe: Seared Chicken w/Fresh Pineapple, Ginger & Mint Salsa

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

Seared Chicken with Fresh Pineapple, Ginger and Mint Salsa

Chef Jack Acheson, The Round Bistro, Gastonia

FRESH PINEAPPLE, GINGER and MINT SALSA

1 Cup fresh pineapple, finely chopped

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon fresh ginger root, peeled and grated

In a small bowl, stir together all ingredients and set aside.

SEARED CHICKEN

4 boneless skinless chicken breast

1 teaspoon no salt chili powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Prepared Pineapple salsa.

1. Mix all the spices and herbs in a small bowl.

2. Spray a non-stick pan with pan spray and heat over medium heat.

3. Season each chicken breast with spice mix on shiny side of chicken.

4. Cook chicken seasoned side down for 4 minutes.

5. Turn chicken and cook 2 to 4 minutes or until firm and no pink is in the center of breast. 165 degrees.

6. Remove from heat and serve over rice and top with prepared salsa.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.