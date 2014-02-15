Product Testing: Ideaworks Bed Maker

WBTV's Kristen Miranda and Meteorologist Ashley Batey tested out Ideaworks Bed Maker on WBTV News Saturday Morning.

The product claims to make your life easier by raising your mattress so linens are easier to put on.

It is also supposed to tuck in bedding easily and save your back while making the bed.

WBTV producer, Ashley Lovett, tested the product out at home. She gave the product a thumbs down saying it felt like more work than necessary. She also stated that the product moved her entire bed instead of just the sheet she wanted to tuck.

Kristen and Ashley suggested using a thicker mattress. Anchors also noted that the product would be helpful for someone who suffers from back or knee pain.

