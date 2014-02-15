Wrong way driver causes two accidents on interstate

The Highway Patrol is investigating two accidents they say were possibly caused by the same wrong way driver.

According to the Highway Patrol, a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 early Saturday morning when it collided with a vehicle near exit 9 for John Belk Freeway. The wrong way driver then hit another vehicle near exit 8 for Remount Road.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident.

MEDIC confirms that two patients were taken to the hospital, one non-emergency and the other with more serious injuries.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 were shut down while the scene was being cleared.