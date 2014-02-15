Wrong way driver causes two accidents on interstate - | WBTV Charlotte

Wrong way driver causes two accidents on interstate

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
The Highway Patrol is investigating two accidents they say were possibly caused by the same wrong way driver.
 
According to the Highway Patrol, a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 early Saturday morning when it collided with a vehicle near exit 9 for John Belk Freeway. The wrong way driver then hit another vehicle near exit 8 for Remount Road.
 
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident.
 
MEDIC confirms that two patients were taken to the hospital, one non-emergency and the other with more serious injuries.
 
All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 were shut down while the scene was being cleared.
 
