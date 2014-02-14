Get your car ready for the cold with auto service in Charlotte!

If you haven't checked out your car to make sure it's ready for cold temperatures, it's still not too late! While another polar vortex isn't popping up on the radar any time soon, you never know when the temperatures will take a sudden dip.



Some chilly weather practices are common knowledge (like covering the plants outside). However, when it comes to cars it's always a good idea to have a list handy so you know exactly what to check and how to prep your car with auto service in Charlotte when the colder seasons are here!



Protect your new Toyota from the chill!

When it comes to auto service in Charlotte, there are a lot of different factors drivers know they should get checked. Whether it's a routine oil change in Charlotte or a simple alignment, some types of routine maintenance seem pretty straight forward. When it comes to getting your car ready for colder

temperatures, though, it's a good idea to check these extra parts!



Battery: Did you know that the battery in your car usually has the most issues when temperatures start to drop? It can actually lose almost half of its starting power when it's zero degrees out! The last kind of auto service in Charlotte you want to get when it's cold out is a new battery for your car because the old one won't work. To help avoid this, try to start the engine and the car run for 15-20 minutes if you know that your vehicle is going to be sitting outside for 24 hours. This can help make sure the battery stays charged!



Tire Pressure: For every 10 degrees that the weather drops, the tires on your car can lose a pound of air pressure! Taking the time to check the air pressure in them as a part of your morning routine and regular auto service can let you know when the pressure needs to be adjusted. This may seem minor, but under-inflated tires can pose a serious safety concern – especially when the roads are slick. They can negatively impact braking and handling – two things you definitely don't want to be concerned about when the weather outside is rough!



Car Fluids: Car fluid maintenance is an important thing to stay on top of, no matter the season. However, during the winter when it's colder outside, the fluid can thicken. This can make it harder for the fluids inside your car to get where they need to go, which can impact performance. Bringing your car in for auto service in Charlotte to get everything (or performing fluid checks at home on your own) every once in a while is a good habit to do that can help prevent performance issues. Letting your car warm up for at least 10 minutes before driving also gives the fluids a chance to flow the way they should and is another simple preventative measure drivers can use!

Auto service in Charlotte protects your ride during the winter!

Not sure if your car is ready to take on the next cold front? You can always bring it by to get it checked out by any one of our trained Toyota technicians!



13429 Statesville Road



