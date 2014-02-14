2014 Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte takes on the Nissan Frontier!

If you're looking for a mid-size pickup truck, you may have noticed there aren't many options on the market to choose from. Two of the few vehicles still left in this class include the N Charlotte Toyota Tacoma and the Nissan Frontier. This is why we're comparing these two mid-size pickup trucks to help you make an inform decision on your new ride.





2014 Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte tops competitors

Before we put the Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte head-to-head with the Nissan Frontier, let's take a look at what makes this new Toyota so special! To begin, this new Toyota is the best-selling mid-size pickup truck in the U.S.! This is because of its long history of reliability and amazing value. It's also won numerous awards including:



Best Resale Value by KBB.com



Best Retained Value by Edmunds.com



2013 Best Bet by Cars.com



Best Small Pickup Truck by Edmunds.com



New Toyota in N Charlotte outpaces the Nissan Frontier

When you put this new Toyota against the Nissan Frontier, it's the clear victor in numerous categories, including affordability! The 2014 Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte also beats its competitor when it comes to power and capabilities. We've put these pickup trucks side by side to show you how they compare and why you should choose the Toyota Tacoma!



If you want the most bang for your buck, this new Toyota in N Charlotte is the right choice. It has a starting MSRP of $19,885, which a more than $1000 cheaper than the $21,230 for the Nissan Frontier! You can use this extra cash to deck out your Toyota Tacoma or just put that money right back in your pocket!

Not only does the initial price tag effect how much you're going to pay, so does its fuel efficiency. The 2014 Toyota Tacoma is much more fuel efficient with a fuel economy rating of 21 mpg city and 25 mpg highway! This can save you a lot of money in the long run when filling up your gas tank.

Additionally, this new Toyota beats its Nissan competitor when it comes to both power and torque! The Nissan Frontier generates 152 horsepower and 171 lb.-ft. of torque, while the Toyota Tacoma overtakes it with 159 horsepower and 180 lb.-ft. of torque! With this extra strength, you can speed up faster and get enhanced towing efficiency.

If you're hauling around gear all day at work, you're going to want this new Toyota in N Charlotte! It has more payload capacity, which means it can hold more cargo weight. Its payload capacity is an estimated 1305 lbs. – nearly 400 more lbs. than its Nissan competitor!



Think this could be the pickup truck for you?



