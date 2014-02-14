2014 Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte takes on the Nissan Frontier!

If you're looking for a mid-size pickup truck, you may have noticed there aren't many options on the market to choose from. Two of the few vehicles still left in this class include the N Charlotte Toyota Tacoma and the Nissan Frontier. This is why we're comparing these two mid-size pickup trucks to help you make an inform decision on your new ride.
Before we put the Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte head-to-head with the Nissan Frontier, let's take a look at what makes this new Toyota so special! To begin, this new Toyota is the best-selling mid-size pickup truck in the U.S.! This is because of its long history of reliability and amazing value. It's also won numerous awards including:
When you put this new Toyota against the Nissan Frontier, it's the clear victor in numerous categories, including affordability! The 2014 Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte also beats its competitor when it comes to power and capabilities. We've put these pickup trucks side by side to show you how they compare and why you should choose the Toyota Tacoma!
Think this could be the pickup truck for you? Visit Toyota of N Charlotte today to see it for yourself and take it on a test drive! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also view our inventory and specials on our website and give our Internet Sales Team as call at (888) 883-3797 for more information.
