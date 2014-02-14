Toyota Racing Development vehicles are the Best of the Chicago Auto Show!

The Chicago Auto Show is one of the largest auto shows in North America, and it showcases a lot of new concepts and ideas when it comes to cars and transportation! A lot of the displays and newly styled cars have a caught a lot of attention at this show, and Toyota has unveiled some new options that's already received quite a bit of positive response!



If you're looking for a new Toyota truck in N Charlotte, then you might be interested in what Toyota showed off during the Chicago Auto Show! Some new Toyota TRD Pro Series with special off-roading features were not just put on display at the auto show, but also taken out for a spin! Toyota actually built an entire off-road course inside McComrick Place so each of these new Toyota could be taken out "on the road" and show off what they're capable of doing!



Take a closer look at the Toyota TRD Pro Series!

Toyota has been known to offer new Toyota truck packages to drivers in the past, like the TRD Sport Extra Value Package, Convenience Package, Chrome Appearance Package and more. Now drivers who want to take the 4X4 Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma, and Toyota 4Runner in N Charlotte out for a spin will have a whole new set of options to consider – options that off-roading lovers will be sure to enjoy!



These special TRD Pro Series tough Toyota will be available as early as the fall of 2014, and they'll definitely be up to any off-road challenge! When they arrive, each of these new Toyota in N Charlotte will be equipped with special features such as:



TRD Bilstein shocks with remote reservoirs



TRD-tuned front springs



TRD front skid plate



Unique front grille that has "TOYOTA" across the front



TRD floor mats



TRD shift knobs



Black wheels

This is only the beginning of what these N Charlotte Toyota will be offering, too. Each model will come with additional specialized features unique to its style and performance capabilities!



For example, the Toyota 4Runner is going to come with 17-inch alloy wheels, and will also have a special 1.5" lift at the front! The Toyota Tacoma, on the other hand, will boast a 2" lift and also come with a TRD exhaust! If you're looking for muscle and power, you can't go wrong with the Toyota Tundra. It's going to feature special red stitching in the interior, a decreased spring rate to help the ride quality when it's on rough terrain, a TRD dual exhaust system and more!



Find a tough new Toyota in Charlotte that works for you today!

As of now, these special additions and off-road features are going to be applied to the next 2015 model years of these new Toyota, and we can't wait to see them in action up close and personal! In the meantime, don't hesitate to check out the stylish AND tough new Toyota in N Charlotte we have on our lot right now!



With popular trucks like the Toyota Tacoma (that's the number one compact pickup truck), and Toyota Tundra (that has more to offer than the Ford F150), there's plenty for drivers to test-drive and enjoy. Don't forget about the off-road ready Toyota 4Runnner, either. It's equipped to handle highways and rough terrain while keeping passengers comfortable at all times!



