Storm update from the City of Salisbury

SALISBURY - The City of Salisbury has issued an updated release regarding city services in the wake of this week's winter storm:





At the time of this release, Street Division Manager Craig Powers reports that the majority of roadways within Salisbury have been plowed. If your roadway has not been plowed, please send an email with your address to plow@salisburync.gov .

Garbage services will resume this weekend. Citizens whose garbage was not picked up on their normal pickup day are asked to place their rollout bins at the curb until emptied. City crews will complete outstanding garbage pick-up by Sunday evening.

Salisbury Transit will run as follows on Saturday, February 15:

· Route 2 (Red Route) will run its regular Saturday schedule with stops at Old Concord/E. Monroe Street, Wal-Mart, Rowan County Health Department, United States Post Office, Horah Street/Institute Street, Old Wilkesboro Road, Lash Drive, Civic Park Apartments and S. Caldwell Street.