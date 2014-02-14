Getting those roses on the road for Valentine's Day a challenge today

SALISBURY - February 14, Valentine's Day, the day of love and cards, chocolates, and flowers, but this particular Valentine's Day is proving to be a challenge for some local businesses, particularly local florists who have to hit those streets on Friday.

Chad Giles was making deliveries for Harrison's Florists, but was finding some of the streets nearly impassable.



Back at the shop owner David Harrison describes today as...

"The most unusual Valentine's I've ever experienced," Harrison told WBTV. "I've been doing it for 39 years, and every Valentine's I'm surprised at the volume of business, but usually the weather is sort of in the background as far as being a threat, this was the worst."



A magician of note, Glen Yost decided the elements would cast no spell over him today. He drove to Harrison's to pick up flowers for his wife and mother in law.



"I am risking my life driving on the terrible streets so that my wife gets roses for Valentine's Day," Yost said . "There's nothing I wouldn't do to make her happy."



Back on the streets of Spencer, Giles was trying to make it to a house on Charles Street, but found his way temporarily blocked by a plow. After a few minutes he was able to make it into the driveway.



"Terrible, treacherous," is how Giles described some streets he traversed on Friday. "I've 3 or 4 big deliveries, I guess I'll be going around the town or the county two or three times."

But it wasn't just tough for florists. Some new businesses that depend on seasonal sales found themselves fighting for survival.

The sound of the bell on the front door is what Don Vick and the folks at the Candy Shoppe on Main in downtown Salisbury were hoping they'd hear a lot of today.



"Very important," Vick told WBTV. "Historically, most of your Valentine's Day sales are done in the 48-72 hours preceding valentines day and unfortunately once the snow started coming down out here we had to close so that we could get our employees home."



The Valentine's rush Vick expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday was salt and scrapers than Cupid and chocolates. Fortunately, Friday was pretty busy.



"We had people coming in starting right at 9 o'clock when we opened the doors," Vick added.



Being shut down is especially hard on a new business like this. They've been opened since June, and don't have seasonal terms with suppliers yet. That means they have to pay for everything up front.



"Everything that's in the shop has already been paid for, so not having a Valentine's Day would have killed us," Vick said.



But with all of the customers in the shop on Friday, it appears that love really does conquer all, even a snowstorm that threatened to freeze out the day that's meant to warm the heart.





