Recipe: Vanilla Pavlova, Raspberry Red Wine Syrup and Diplomat Cream

Vanilla Pavlova, Raspberry Red Wine Syrup and Diplomat Cream

For the Meringues:

4 egg whites

1 cup sugar

½ tea spoon vanilla extract

½ table spoon cornstarch

Whip egg whites until soft peak. While whipping slowly add the sugar consistently until all is incorporated . Do not add the sugar too quickly or all at once or your meringues will be too loose and lack structure. Continue to whip to stiff peak. Mix in vanilla extract and cornstarch. Place in piping bag with star piping tip. Pipe the shells on a sheet pan covered with parchment paper. Bake in a 200 degree oven for 2hrs. and turn off oven and let sit to dry overnight.

For the diplomat cream:

2 Cups whole milk

¼ Cup Granulated sugar

2 egg yolks

1 whole egg

¼ cup cornstarch

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 each vanilla bean, split and scraped

Combine the milk, 1/4cup sugar and vanilla into a sauce pot. Bring the milk to 145 degrees and remove from heat. While the milk is scalding whisk together yolks, egg, corn starch and 1/3 cup sugar in a separate bowl. Temper the hot milk into the yolk mixture by continuously whisking while adding a 1/4cup of hot liquid at a time. Return the mixture to the pot and put on medium heat. Keep whisking the mixture as it thickens to prevent the bottom from burning. When the mixture reaches the desired thickness (pudding), lower the temperature to low and let bubble for 5 minutes while still whisking. This will cook out the starchy flavor of the corn starch. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter. Pour into a shallow bake pan and place a sheet of plastic film directly on the cream and place in the refrigerator to cool.

Whip 2cup of heavy cream to stiff peak. Fold the whipped cream into the chilled pastry cream to make, Diplomat Cream.

For the Raspberry Red Wine Syrup:

2Quart red wine

2 cup granulated sugar

1 pint raspberries, reserve a couple for garnish

1 Table spoon lemon juice

Combine the wine and the sugar over high heat and reduce by half. Add the raspberries and lemon juice and simmer on med-low heat for about 10 min.

To assemble:

Place the meringues shell on the plate. Fill it up with diplomat cream. Spoon the syrup over and around the shell. Garnish with the reserved berries.

