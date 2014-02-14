Recipe: Freekah Wraps

Like us on Facebook

Freekeh wraps

Recipe by Charlotte Culinary Expert, Heidi Billotto

1 pack Trader Joe's Habanero Lime tortilla wraps

2 cups freekeh, cooked according to package directions in broth or in 4 cups salted water flavored with 4 Tbsp. tomato powder from the Savory Spice Shop Southend

1 can Rotelle tomatoes

1 can organic black beans, drained

2 cups Ashe County cheddar cheese, finely shredded ( available at Queens Pantry at Atherton Market)

Tega Hill Farms microgreen arugula or cilantro

Warm the tortilla wraps for a minute or so in the microwave. Layer the cooked freekeh, Rotelle, black beans , cheese and microgreens in the center of the wrap. Top with your favorite meat chicken or seafood if you would like.

Warm in the microwave or oven. Enjoy!

