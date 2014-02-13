An important message from the City of Salisbury

SALISBURY - From the City of Salisbury: The City of Salisbury is still dealing with several challenges and disrupted schedules as a result of this week's winter storm.





The following is an update covering several things of interest to residents:





Friday, February 14 non-essential City operations, with the exception of the Salisbury Customer Service Center, One-Stop Shop for Development Services and Solid-Waste (Garbage Services) will be closed. This includes City Hall, the City Office Building and all Recreation Centers.





All essential operations will continue, which includes public safety operations, Police and Fire, as well as our Public Service operations as they attend to roadways.





City Transit service will not operate.

The Salisbury Customer Service Center will open at 12:00 p.m. to field customer service related calls from Salisbury residents and client communities. In addition, the parking lot and roadways to the Salisbury Customer Service Center will be clear by 12:00 p.m. via Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from the direction of Old Concord Road and Innes Street for customers who wish to conduct business in person.

The City's One Stop Shop for Development Services will open at 12:00 p.m. to provide services to business and development customers. Customers may park on N. Main Street to visit this office.

Although road conditions on major thoroughfares have improved, temperatures are expected to drop significantly below freezing tonight and into the morning hours. This will lead to the threat of black ice on major thoroughfares until temperatures warm. We are advising that motorists use extreme caution during the morning hours.





The City has deployed 9 snow plows, 1 motor-grader, 2 loaders, 3 back hoes, 3 tractors and 4 tandem dump trucks for snow removal. Given the large amount of snowfall and the corresponding volume, Salisbury-Rowan Utilities, Parks and Recreation, Infrastructure Services, and Fire Department employees are assisting the Street Division with this task. These crews have plowed more than 2,000 miles of roadway related to this weather event.

The following roadways are clear at of time of this release, according to Street Division Manager Craig Powers:

Statesville Boulevard

Monroe Street

Mahaley Avenue

Confederate Avenue (from Mahaley to Brownrigg)

W. Henderson Street

Mocksville Avenue

11th Street

Brenner Avenue

Grove Street

Arlington Street

Old Wilkesboro Road

Industrial Avenue

Long Street

Main Street

Innes Street

Fulton Street

Bringle Ferry Road

Newsome Road

Stokes Ferry Road

Old Concord Road

Jake Alexander Boulevard

Arlington Street

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue (from Innes to Jake Alexander Boulevard)

Harrison Road

Street crews are currently focusing on secondary and neighborhood streets and will continue through Friday and the weekend as needed.

Garbage service will resume midday Friday once residential streets have been cleared. Trash service will continue throughout the weekend. Please leave your garbage bins at the curb until they've been emptied.