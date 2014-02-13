Catawba Students’ Life Size to Release Debut EP on March 1

SALISBURY - Life Size, a pop/rock band made up of Catawba College students, will perform in concert to mark its debut release, “Mockingbird Alarmclock EP,” at Lee Street Theatre in Salisbury on Saturday, March 1. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Life Size members include Silas Boyle (Vocals/Guitar/Piano) of Louisville, Ky.; Jake Martin (Vocals/Guitar) of St. Louis, Mo.; Allijah Motika (Vocals/Guitar/Piano) of Asheville; Tevin Carr (Drums) of Statesville; and Greg Moore (Bass/Vocals) of Durham.

Life Size member Allijah Motika said this first EP embodies the growth of the band from five musicians to a cohesive unit. Listeners can expect to hear elements of folk, pop, rock and blues highlighted by creative vocal harmonies.

“This EP is a huge step for our band,” Motika explains. “We finally get to share our music with the people who have supported us as we have developed over the past two years. Now our fans can take us home with them.”

at www.reverbnation.com/lifesizemusic . Follow the band and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thelifesizemusic . Life Size fans can preview a track from the EP

A live recording will be made of the March 1 concert with the intent to create a full-length album. The album will be engineered by local audio and video producer, Jerod Jacobs, of Six Foot Kitten. Catawba College alumnus and trustee, Bill Graham ’83 of Salisbury, will sponsor this project which Life Size plans to dedicate to the college.

“It’s terrific to find someone who believes in us and is willing to support our music in this way,” Motika said of Graham. “The concert, live recording and future album are opportunities for us as students to further the relationship between Catawba College and the City of Salisbury.”

Jeremy and Jessica Vess, a local Salisbury act, will open the show for Life Size. Sample their music at www.facebook.com/jeremyvessmusic .