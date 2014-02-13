Rowan Rep. Warren on Affordable Health Care Committee

SALISBURY -Representative Harry Warren (R-Rowan County) has been appointed to serve on the 46-member interim committee (23 Representatives and 23 Senators) to study the effects of the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in North Carolina.





The committee will examine the current implementation of the federally facilitated health care exchange in the state and its impact on the individual and small group markets, as well as the ACA's impact on North Carolina families' health insurance premiums. They will consider the impact of the ACA on the delivery of health services in the state and the effect the ACA will have on large and small businesses, with particular focus on the impact of the employer mandate and the challenges NC businesses face in implementing the federal law.

"Already tens of thousands of North Carolinians have had their insurance policies canceled then reinstated at higher rates. Many employers have cut their employee work hours to fewer than 30 hours per week in order to avoid providing coverage," Warren said. "The unintended consequences of the ACA are just beginning to be understood. The tentacles of this legislation affect every patient, healthcare provider, employer and employee in our state, and we cannot afford to wait for the Federal Government to reverse the position on grandfathering insurance plans or to fix a website. It is imperative that we study the bill to determine what further impacts this mandate may have on all our citizens."

The committee will invite public participation in its deliberations and will submit a report of its findings, including any proposed legislation, to the 2015 General Assembly when they convene in January of that year.