Salisbury City Offices to be closed on Thursday

This is a shot of Highway 150 in Salisbury late Wednesday afternoon

SALISBURY - The blast of winter weather means schools will be closed on Thursday for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Also on Thursday, February 13, all non-essential City operations will be closed.

This includes City Hall, City Office Building and all Recreation Centers. All essential operations will continue, which includes public safety operations, Police and Fire, as well as Public Service operations as they attend to roadways.

City Transit service will not operate.



The Salisbury Police Department is advising, per the threat of hazardous weather conditions, that citizens should stay off the roadways.





