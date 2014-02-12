Man charged for stealing forklift and trailer from Salvation Army

SALISBURY - A Kannapolis man has been charged with the theft of a trailer and a forklift from the Salvation Army.

On Friday, November 22, 2013, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 1830 Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury.



During the search of the residence a trailer was discovered parked on the property, which had a vehicle identification plate that had been removed and a fictitious one put in its place. The lock on the trailer was breached and deputies discovered a Caterpillar Gc15 forklift inside, which also had vehicle identification plates removed.

Investigators also discovered personal property belonging to Jerry Wayne Sherrill, Jr., inside the trailer. During an interview of the resident, investigators determined that Sherrill had brought the trailer to the location for storage, without the resident knowing that it was likely stolen.

After exhaustive investigation by the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles-License and Theft Bureau, as well as the National Insurance Bureau, it was determined that the trailer, Caterpillar forklift and certain other items inside the trailer had been reported stolen from the Salvation Army, 1400 West Jake Alexander Boulevard, Salisbury, North Carolina, on or about September 9, 2013.

This matter was investigated by the Salisbury Police Department.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2014, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office obtained a state search warrant for the person of Jerry Wayne Sherrill and his residence, located at 306 Westover Avenue, Kannapolis, North Carolina.

On Thursday, February 6, 2014, the Rowan County Sherriff's Office obtained two arrest warrant for Sherrill charging him with possession of stolen property, related to possession of the trailer and forklift seized on November 22, 2013.



On Friday, February 7, 2014, the Kannapolis Police Department arrested Sherrill in a detached apartment at 306 Westover Avenue. The Kannapolis Police Department, assisted by the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, searched the residence following the execution of the search warrant. Seized was a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Sherrill was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the charges above. (See Above)

The bond on the drug charges was $50,000, while the bond was set at $25,000 on the possession of stolen property.