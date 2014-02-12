Snow comes to Salisbury; officials urge folks to stay home

SALISBURY - The winter weather has arrived in Salisbury and it is already causing problems.



Emergency responders across the county have been responding to traffic accidents, including one on Interstate 85.



Salisbury Police Chief Rory Collins is urging residents to stay off the roads and Rowan County EMS Director Frank Thomason is sending a similar messages.



Road conditions are deteriorating quickly across the county.



Rowan Helping Ministries is opening the shelter now 24 hours a day. The soup kitchen will be open on Thursday, but Crisis Assistance Offices are now closed.